Chippy to get cash boost for litter

Chipping Norton is among towns chosen to be given a special clean-up thanks to government funding.

Town and Parish councils across the region, including Chipping Norton, will benefit from an extra cash injection totalling £19,154 as part of the High Street Community Clean Up scheme.

The funding is to be used to work with existing community groups to undertake cleaning of high streets and town centres.

It will also provide £1,000 to buy litter pickers, hi-vis jackets and gloves for community clean up groups in other parishes.

The allocation was approved by the West Oxfordshire District Council’s cabinet last Wednesday, October 16.

Cllr Norman MacRae, cabinet member for the environment, said: “I am always impressed with residents’ efforts to keep their communities clean and this extra funding will help them enormously.

“It all helps to keep West Oxfordshire a wonderful place in which to live, work and visit.”

For more information on community clean-ups see www.westoxon.gov.uk/residents/environment/fly-tipping,-litter-dog-fouling.