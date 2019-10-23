Chippy taxis under the spotlight

West Oxfordshire District Council and Thames Valley Police carried out a joint operation in Chipping Norton last week to enforce taxi licensing.

The multi-agency operation saw local taxis assessed as part of safety checks to further protect passengers across West Oxfordshire and neighbouring districts.

In total, 18 vehicles were checked by WODC Licensing teams and Thames Valley Police. All vehicles were found to be correctly insured with up-to-date MOT’s.

Warnings have been issued to two drivers for minor failings to licence conditions and one vehicle was found to have unreported cosmetic damage, but did not impact on public safety.

Officers also discussed safeguarding with each driver and how to identify vulnerability in the run up to the Christmas period.

Cllr Norman MacRae, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Licence holders must go through vigorous checks and training before they are licensed by the council.

"I would like to remind residents that we are firmly committed to working with the police to ensure that the public are safe and our licence holders are fully compliant.”

For more information around taxi licensing and permits, visit: www.westoxon.gov.uk/business/licences-permits/taxi-private-hire.