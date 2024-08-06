Chippy scaffolder has bought a bike to cycle to Paris for best mate with cancer

A Chipping Norton scaffolder has bought a bike to cycle to Paris in aid of a Banbury hospice.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Barnes said his London to Paris bike ride is ‘the silliest thing I have ever decided to do’ but he is doing it for his best mate, who has cancer.

"I will be raising money for the Katharine House Hospice in memory and thanks for all they have done for our close friends and family members who are unfortunately no longer here – but mainly in support of my best mate Kyle who has never given up the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This ride will not even come close to what you have coped with over the years - you are an inspiration,” he said to his pal.

Best mates Mark Barnes and Kyle Aries are pictured at a rugby match

Mark and Kyle Aries – both 37-years-old - have been friends since primary school in Chippy. Kyle has received chemo and undergone operations for his cancer and Mark is determined to raise as much money for Katharine House as possible.

"Any donations and or support along they way are most welcome - I am going to need it!” he said.

The ride will start in London on September 15 and over the following three days will cover 275 miles ending in the French capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark is not a cyclist and has had to buy a road bike for the fundraising attempt. He has been practising with another friend and colleague (and keen cyclist) Jay who will be riding with him.

Kyle, Mark and friend in a fabulous friends' picture

“The most he’s ridden so far is 30 miles. The maximum per day on the ride will be 82 miles,” said Mark’s partner Fran Horspole. “They’ll ride to the overnight ferry, and when they’re over the channel they’ll ride down to Paris.

"I’ll be meeting them there with our three children and as it gets closer we’re hoping that maybe some others will come out with us to welcome Mark and Jay to the finishing line,” she said.

The Just Giving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-barnes-1722597107690 where pledges have reached £810 since Friday.

Katharine House Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with incurable illnesses. Its amazing team supports the patient and their loved ones, ensuring every moment matters.