Chippy police move to new home

Chipping Norton’s neighbourhood policing team relocated to its new base at Chipping Norton Fire Station, where it will share premises with Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service.

The move was marked with a ceremony attended by West Oxfordshire neighbourhood police inspector, Steve Hookham; county councillors Ian Hudspeth and Judith Heathcoat and chief fire officer for Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, Rob MacDougall.

Mr MacDougall, said: “We are committed to thriving communities; working in partnership with other emergency services and organisations that focus on community safety.

“Co-locating teams at Chipping Norton, as we have at Woodstock, makes absolute sense for our communities.

“It will undoubtedly improve relationships and information sharing between firefighters and neighbourhood police officers, making sure we are doing the very best for residents and businesses while delivering efficiencies by sharing properties.

“Being in the same building will provide more opportunities for our teams to problem solve and identify new ways to deliver our prevention initiatives in a joined-up way, whether that is reducing the vulnerability to crime, fire or other community safety issues.”

Neighbourhood police inspector Steve Hookham, added: “This is the second co-location with Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, following Woodstock, and we look forward to taking this opportunity to work more closely with them and build on our existing partnership working.

“The relocation of the neighbourhood policing teams to this new facility ensures that Chipping Norton and the surrounding communities will continue to benefit from a locally based police presence for the foreseeable future.”