Chippy hairdressers brave the shave for palliative care nurses anniversary

Three women from a salon in Chipping Norton have raised more than £9,500 for a home nursing company by going bald.

Shop owner Sue Bartholomew and hairdressers Wendy Zemitis and Nikki Hornsby braved the shave on Friday surrounded by friends, family and customers.

The trim was in aid of Lawrence Home Nursing, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Sue said they have all been overwhelmed by the support they have received and to raise so much money for a much-loved charity.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bartholomews-three