Chipping Warden cricketer’s last wish is fulfilled

The ashes of a Chipping Warden cricketer were laid around a tree at the village’s cricket ground on Saturday.

Chris Hughes left Banburyshire for Australia as a ‘£10 Pom’ - one of those who left Britain on a long ship voyage for a £10 fare - in the 1960s. Mr Hughes, who played cricket for the village with his father Sam and younger brother, Alan, last visited the village in 1992 where he presented the Alan Hughes trophy in memory of his younger brother who died in 1981.

Chris passed away in 2011 and his daughter and grandaughter, Karen and Mollie, travelled from Perth to fulfil his wish to havehis ashes scattered beneath the tree that had been planted many years ago in memory of his father.