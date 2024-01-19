Chipping Norton’s TV star Kaleb Cooper releases single with all profits going to farming charity

The humorously titled ‘I Can’t Stand Sheep’ was released yesterday (January 18) on all platforms by the Clarkson’s Farm star to raise money for Oxfordshire-based charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).Taking a tongue-in-cheek look at Kaleb’s well-known dislike for sheep, the song, which is described as country rap, also carries a poignant message to farming people who may be struggling or feel isolated.The song includes RABI’s 24/7 helpline number as part of the lyrics to raise awareness of the charity, which provides practical, financial, and emotional support services to farmers across the UK.Kaleb, who has been involved with the farming industry since he was a schoolboy and is a strong advocate of UK agriculture, said: “Never did I think I’d be saying these words that I’m releasing a record!"When you listen to it, you’ll realise why I didn’t every think it was possible—my singing voice isn’t a match for my farming skills by any stretch. I had a lot of fun recording it, and I hope that people like it, but there is also a serious side to it.“As a community, farmers are only too aware of how pressurised the industry has become—the farming way of life can feel lonely at times."The RABI offers incredible support to the farming community in a range of different ways, and this felt like the perfect solution to get that message out—make the helpline number part of the lyrics!”For more information about RABI, visit https://rabi.org.uk/