Chipping Norton's district council is to build seven 'net zero' houses in a national first
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Oxfordshire District Council has teamed up with enabling developer Green Axis to bild the seven affordable, custom-built, net zero carbon homes on council-owned land at Walterbush Road. It is thought to be a national first.
Councillor Geoff Saul, Executive Member for Housing and Social Welfare, said, “Delivering innovative and important schemes such as this development can come with challenges but as a council we are committed to pushing for new ways to tackle both our housing crisis and climate emergency.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I am very pleased to see the (legal) issues have been resolved and we are moving forward with Green Axis to deliver this exciting, ground-breaking scheme which will put West Oxfordshire on the map for delivering homes for the future.”
The seven homes will be designed using the Council’s Net Zero Carbon Toolkit. This innovative approach minimises the energy required to heat the homes, and coupled with onsite renewable energy generation, means the homes will be net zero carbon in operation, while careful selection of materials will minimise the carbon footprint of the construction.
They will come in at 15 per cent less than the average price for the area, making them more affordable and those buying them will be able to customise the design and specifications. The scheme will also provide an electric vehicle charging hub and space for community use. To hear more see the on-site video at https://www.weaversfold.online/