Chipping Norton's Aldi store set to reopen this Friday (July 18) following refurbishment

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:59 BST
The Aldi store in Chipping Norton will reopen this Friday (July 18) following a six-day closure for refurbishment.

Aldi says the refurbishments at the Banbury Road store make for an ‘improved shopping experience’.

Changes include an increased chiller space with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption.

They also include additional space for ‘special buys’ and redesigned health and beauty, as well as bakery sections.

Store manager Robert Emslie said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

