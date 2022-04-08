Chipping Norton-trained horse Snow Leopardess is 7-1 favourite for tomorrow's Grand National - see behind the scenes with her groom

The 10-year-old mare – trained by Charlie Longsdon at Hull Farm, is the story of the race, not only being a mare but having returned to racing after giving birth. There are no records of mares that have bred offspring running this amazing race – the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Snow Leopardess had odds of 7 – 1 today (Friday) in a race with 40 horses tackling four miles, two and a half furlongs, over 30 jumps on going that is good to soft. Her jockey is Aiden Coleman.

Any rain today will help create perfect ground for the mare. Mr Longsdon told Racing Post: “The pressure is on with Snow Leopardess at the moment, but it will be off this time next week. She's in great form and they tell me the rain is coming, which will help.”

Snow’s story was told in the Banbury Guardian earlier this week. Today she went out for early morning exercise after breakfast and was turned out in the paddock to enjoy some grass with her stablemate Glimpse of Gala.

Tomorrow she will have breakfast and a walk around the farm to stretch her legs before travelling up to Aintree with groom Jess Benfield.

Owner Marietta Fox-Pitt will be there with her extended family to watch this extraordinary horse who returned to racing after two years off following a leg injury and having her foal, Red Panda (who goes into training herself with Charlie Longsdon in the autumn).

The race takes place at 5.15pm.

Snow Leopardess enjoys some grass out in the paddock on Friday with stablemate Glimpse of Gala