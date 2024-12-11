Chipping Norton residents set to pay more council tax to support maintenance of town's green spaces
The tax increase will support the council’s move to employ a team of in-house grounds maintenance staff instead of relying on outside companies.
It comes after Chipping Norton residents complained about the tidiness of the town and the maintenance of the cemetery and green spaces.
As of the next financial year, band D households will see a rise in council tax by £40, rising from £130.51 to £170.51.
Chipping Norton residents in bands A to C will contribute proportionally less, and those in bands E to H will need to pay more.
The council hopes that the increase will fund the upkeep of parks, Worcester Road Cemetery, the closed churchyard at St. Mary’s Church, and Pool Meadow.
The funds will also contribute to events like the town’s Christmas Lights display and support the building of the new skatepark at the New Street recreation area.
Town Mayor Cllr Sandra Coleman said: “I am really pleased that we are able to take this positive step towards making our town an attractive place to live and work, in keeping with our beautiful location in the Cotswolds.
“I hope that residents will also support this work by taking their own steps to care for our town, by using the litter and dog waste bins, and supporting our Keep Chippy Beautiful campaign.”
For more information about the changes to Chipping Norton council tax, visit: https://www.chippingnorton-tc.gov.uk/chipping-norton-town-council-precept-2025-26/?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.