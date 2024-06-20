Chipping Norton residents raise refugee nation flag in town centre to mark World Refugee Day
Chipping Norton mayor Sandra Coleman joined several of the town’s residents today (June 20) to raise the refugee nation flag to mark World Refugee Day.
The mayor was joined by deputy mayor Steve Akers and members of Chipping Norton Amnesty and Charlbury Refugee Action Group.
The flag was flown as a sign of solidarity from Chipping Norton Town Council to refugees across the world.
It was first created for the Rio Olympics in 2016 to be used by the first ever team consisting entirely of refugees.