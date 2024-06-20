Chipping Norton residents raise refugee nation flag in town centre to mark World Refugee Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chipping Norton mayor Sandra Coleman joined several of the town’s residents today (June 20) to raise the refugee nation flag to mark World Refugee Day.

The mayor was joined by deputy mayor Steve Akers and members of Chipping Norton Amnesty and Charlbury Refugee Action Group.

The flag was flown as a sign of solidarity from Chipping Norton Town Council to refugees across the world.

