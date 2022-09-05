Chipping Norton racing yard that produced last year's Grand National favourite throws its doors open to the public
Trainer Charlie Longsdon’s Chipping Norton racing yard - that produced last year's Grand National favourite Snow Leopardess - throws its doors open to the public this weekend.
The Open Day on Sunday (September 11) promises some insights into training and preparation of a large string of racehorses for competition.
Trainer Charlie Longsdon was in the Grand National spotlight earlier this year when he presented the 12 – 1 favourite, Marietta Fox-Pitt’s Snow Leopardess.
Sunday’s event, which will be held from 12.30pm – 3.30pm at Hull Farm Stables on the Stratford Road will include a parade of horses, a schooling demonstration, stable tours and more.
Refreshments will be available – please take cash. There is no need to book, just turn up.
As well as being a fun day out it will give serious fans the chance to get involved in affordable ownership of a racehorse.
The address is Hull Farm Stables, Chipping Norton, OX7 5QF.