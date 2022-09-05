Chipping Norton racing yard that produced last year's Grand National favourite throws its doors open to the public

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainer Charlie Longsdon walks alongside The Queen - Snow Leopardess - who was a 12 - 1 favourite at the Grand National in April

The Open Day on Sunday (September 11) promises some insights into training and preparation of a large string of racehorses for competition.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon was in the Grand National spotlight earlier this year when he presented the 12 – 1 favourite, Marietta Fox-Pitt’s Snow Leopardess.

Sunday’s event, which will be held from 12.30pm – 3.30pm at Hull Farm Stables on the Stratford Road will include a parade of horses, a schooling demonstration, stable tours and more.

Refreshments will be available – please take cash. There is no need to book, just turn up.

As well as being a fun day out it will give serious fans the chance to get involved in affordable ownership of a racehorse.

The address is Hull Farm Stables, Chipping Norton, OX7 5QF.

Some of the visitors to last year's open day watch Guetapan Collonge practice over a fence

Castle Robin is walked out for last year's Open Day visitors at Hull Farm Stables