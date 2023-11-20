A Chipping Norton politician has added his voice to calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Former health worker and UNISON Convenor at the John Radcliffe and Horton General Hospitals, Steve Akers has repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire. Mr Akers is Chipping Norton’s Deputy Mayor and a Labour councillor.

He made the call after attending the Ceasefire for Gaza Vigil in Oxford on Friday, organised by Oxford medical staff, students and other health workers in solidarity with colleagues working in ‘the most appalling and extenuating circumstances in Gaza's hospitals and other medical facilities’.

Over 220 health workers have been killed as a result of air strikes and bombardments of Gaza by the Israeli Air Force and military in the last month, Mr Akers said.

Cllr Steve Akers, deputy mayor of Chipping Norton, who has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

“All hospitals in northern Gaza are surrounded by tanks and under seige by the Israeli army in breach of the Geneva Convention and International Law governing armed conflict,” said Mr Akers.

“I support the call by the UN and the World Health Organisation for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. There must be no further loss of life. There must be no more killing of medical staff through the bombing and shelling of hospitals, medical infrastructure and ambulances. This horror has to end.”

He attended the vigil with his wife Sharon who is a nurse and UNISON representative in the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

