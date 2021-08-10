Chipping Norton patient heaps praise on Horton staff treatment which 'couldn't be more different' than Oxford hospitals

The Horton General Hospital which has been praised for its fast and sensitive treatment by a Chipping Norton patient

Maggie Sorensen, 68, said her treatment at the Banbury hospital had been 'exemplary' and quite different to that she received at one of the big three Oxford hospitals. She went to the Horton because of a minor injury that ultimately required surgery.

"I have previously been in Hospital for surgery in a large hospital in Oxford and my experiences could not have been more different. Whilst I do not wish to dwell on my very negative experience in Oxford I am very happy to emphasise that the treatment I received at the Horton was exemplary and how lucky we are to have that facility available to us," she said.

Ms Sorensen went to the Horton's A&E and within four hours it was confirmed that she needed an operation. An appointment was made for her the following day with the trauma clinic.

"The following day I saw two consultants and had a scan with another consultant who recommended surgery. I was informed if I was prepared to wait I could have the surgery the same day.

"As I was struggling to walk it was fairly urgent. After a wait for a bed I was transferred to a side room in a ward having already seen the anaesthetist. The efficiency with which this was all transacted astounded me, not least by the fact that I was treated with respect throughout. This included reassurance from the consultant himself when I told him I was very sick after anaesthetics on previous occasions - everyone seemed to have time to talk.

"On reaching the ward I was greeted very politely and the usual checks were made. I was asked what I prefer to be called and a large notice went on the door which everyone looked at before knocking and entering," said Ms Sorensen.

"Everyone identified themselves and explained what they came to my room for. This continued the entire time I was in the hospital. I cannot emphasise enough the difference between my treatment here and the large hospital I attended previously. Everything seems better if one is treated like an intelligent human being and a few extra seconds are taken for explanations. I feel it left me in control throughout."

Charlotte Bird, publicity officer for Keep the Horton General, said: "The NHS has suffered unbelievable stress and pressure during the pandemic and it is uplifting and heartening to hear such effusive praise about our beloved Horton General Hospital which is still in precautionary mode. I hope this testament to the service there lifts the spirits of those involved, knowing how much their care is appreciated.