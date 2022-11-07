Claire Anderson with the golden ticket that is the key to the prize trip to Lapland

The golden ticket will be hidden in one of the children’s eye masks Clare Anderson sells as part of her home spa product range.

In the classic Roald Dahl story, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie Bucket finds a golden ticket inside a chocolate bar wrapper, winning a visit to Willy Wonka’s famous sweets factory.

The golden ticket holder in Mrs Anderson’s competition will receive a trip for two adults and two children to Lapland, including return flights, a private meeting with Santa with gifts, a husky experience, snowmobile adventure and a reindeer sleigh ride.

Siena Anderson modelling the Elf Eyes, self-heating children's eye mask

Mrs Anderson launched Sensory Retreats in 2019. As soon as her daughter Siena noticed her relaxation eye masks, she asked for a version for children.

Siena came up with the name Elf Eyes and Mrs Anderson, who has worked in the beauty industry for 30 years, set about producing a range of distinctive red and green, child-friendly wellbeing products. They are called Elf Eyes.

She said: "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory is such an amazing story and for me, the most magical part of the tale was always the tantalising idea of finding the golden ticket.

"I wanted to bring some magic to families and what could be more magical than discovering a golden ticket and winning a trip to Lapland?

"Elf Eyes are the perfect stocking filler for children aged over five. Little elves everywhere will love kicking off their boots and relaxing with one of these self-heating eye masks that will transport you from the fun festivities into heavenly relaxation.

"Hidden inside one of the packs is a golden ticket that will take one family on an adventure beyond their wildest dreams."

Alongside the golden ticket, there are a further 250 green tickets hidden inside packs of Elf Eyes, offering a raft of smaller prizes including Elfland Adventures day experiences at Evenley Woods in Northamptonshire as well as a variety of sensory, wellbeing and sleep enhancing products and plush toys.