Chipping Norton man, 46, is put on the sex offenders’ register for having 198 indecent images of children - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Mark Roger Warren, 46, of Horsefair, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to having two indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs (Category B) of a child between March 31, 2019 and October 6, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to having 196 indecent images of children (Category C). Warren was ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity.

He was also subjected to a number of internet prohibitions and subjected to a sexual harm prevention order requiring him to be registered with Oxford Police Station for five years. Warren was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £85.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Magistrates ordered that £1,200 seized from Olivia Mount of Gatteridge Street, Banbury on June 14 and detained under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, be detained for a further six months on the basis that there were grounds for suspecting it was recoverable property, obtained through unlawful conduct for use in unlawful conduct. The cash was found underneath a mattress above a bed frame in a house in Gatteridge Street.

Leonard Iordache, 44, of Harlaxton Street, Leicester pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and food items to the value of £280.50 from Tesco, Lockheed Close, Banbury on June 16. Iordache was fined £380 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £76 with prosecution costs of £170.

Peter Martin Reeve, 26, of Calthorpe Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus regulations on January 8 by participating in a gathering of more than two people in a flat in Calthorpe Street. Reeve was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Sebastian Jason Louis Trevella, 22, of Edgecote Way, Bodicote, admitted breaching a community order made by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on December 16, 2020 by failing to comply with telephone appointments on May 8 and 11 and failing to provide a reasonable excuse within the required time period. He was fined £70.

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture of £1,010 and any interest incurred on it from Christopher Forrest of Tadmarton Road, Bloxham in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Magistrates imposed a closure order on a house in Easington Road, Banbury for a period of three months under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, 2014. No one but eight individuals listed on the order may enter the house with the exception of emergency services and staff of Sanctuary Housing, the Probation Service, Turning Point, Adult Social Care, Family Social Care and Connexions.

Magistrates made an order that £1000 cash, seized from Arbaaz Jabhar, of Woodfield, Banbury under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, at 9pm on June 16 be detained for a further six months. Thames Valley Police believed the money to be recoverable property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct.

Scott Darren Arnold, 31, of Ferriston, Banbury was sent to prison for eight weeks for failing to comply with a community order made by magistrates in relation to an assault and using threatening words and behaviour in Bicester on Christmas Day, 2019.