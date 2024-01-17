News you can trust since 1838
Chipping Norton Leisure Centre introduces weekly women-only swimming sessions

The leisure centre in Chipping Norton has recently launched a series of women-only swimming sessions.
By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
The ‘swim for women’ sessions take place every Monday at the Burford Road centre between 8pm and 9pm.

The sessions were launched following discussions with local women, who said they would be more comfortable swimming with other ladies.

Simon Cowdrey, at Chipping Norton Leisure Centre, said: “Chipping Norton Leisure Centre launched a new swim for women session earlier this month, in partnership with Active Oxfordshire. The weekly, women-only session takes place every Monday evening at 8pm and is open to leisure centre members and non-members alike.

Following talks with the community, Chipping Norton Leisure Centre has introduced women-only swimming sessions.

“The session was introduced following customer feedback and discussions with Active Oxfordshire and aims to encourage more local residents to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that swimming offers.

“The sessions are free to join for anyone with a monthly or annual better membership. £3.20 for pay as you go members, £4.50 for over 60-year-old non-members, and £7.60 for standard non-members.”.

For more information visit https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/west-oxfordshire/chipping-norton-leisure-centre