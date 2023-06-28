Chipping Norton Leisure Centre gets green light for essential roof repairs

The council hopes the investment in the new roofing will ensure the Burford Road facility remains fit-for-purpose for decades to come and reduce the need for expensive future maintenance work.
Cllr Dan Levy, executive member for finance, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the necessary improvements and budget for this cherished facility.
"The council understands the historic issues of water damage at the centre, and with a fresh focus on modernisation and commitment to engaging closely with our communities, we plan to tackle these challenges head-on, ensuring that residents can fully enjoy the centre and all its fantastic facilities.
"We are wholly committed to ensuring the health and well-being of all our residents and recognise the important role that safe and user-friendly leisure facilities play in encouraging physical and mental wellness in our communities."