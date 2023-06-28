Chipping Norton Leisure Centre gets green light for essential roof repairs

Chipping Norton Leisure Centre has been given the green light by West Oxfordshire Council to carry out essential roof improvement work.

The council hopes the investment in the new roofing will ensure the Burford Road facility remains fit-for-purpose for decades to come and reduce the need for expensive future maintenance work.

Cllr Dan Levy, executive member for finance, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the necessary improvements and budget for this cherished facility.

"The council understands the historic issues of water damage at the centre, and with a fresh focus on modernisation and commitment to engaging closely with our communities, we plan to tackle these challenges head-on, ensuring that residents can fully enjoy the centre and all its fantastic facilities.

The popular leisure centre in Chipping Norton will soon have essential work done to repair the roof.