Chipping Norton Labour Party holds town rally supporting Saturday's TUC 'cost of living' demonstration in London

Chipping Norton Labour members held a rally in the town market place in solidarity with the TUC 'cost of living' day of action in London on Saturday

The Chippy rally included local councillors as well as members of the town party who gathered at lunchtime on Saturday in a demonstration of solidarity with the huge event in London organised by the TUC. Over 100,000 people supported the march in London.

“When working families are having to make a choice between putting food on the table or paying energy bills or rent, something is clearly very wrong,” said Steve Akers, branch chair and newly elected Chipping Norton town councillor.

“This should not be happening in one of the richest economies in the world. Britain deserves better; Britain deserves a pay rise,” he said.

"That's why we staged our own event in support of the TUC event on Saturday and its why we support local initiatives, like the Chippy Larder, that are supporting people to help make ends meet.”

Mr Akers said hundreds of leaflets were distributed to shoppers and passers by calling for a better deal for working people opposing what he described as ‘dangerous and illegal proposals’ to replace workers taking industrial action with agency staff. They also called on the public to oppose to the privatisation of Channel 4.