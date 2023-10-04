News you can trust since 1838
Chipping Norton golf day raises over £8,000 for motor neurone disease charity

A golf day held in Chipping Norton last week (September 29) raised an impressive £8,732 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association charity.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
The day at the Cotswold Golf Club was organised by cousins Gary and Paul Findlay in honour of their friend Martin Pratley, who was recently diagnosed with the debilitating disease.

Forty-four teams took part in the 18-hole course, with over 200 friends and family joining them later for the evening fund-raising event.

The event was the 16th annual golf day organised by the family behind Findlay Construction, who have raised an incredible £85,277 for local charities over the years.

The Chipping Norton golf day organised by cousins Gary and Paul Findlay raised over £8,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.The Chipping Norton golf day organised by cousins Gary and Paul Findlay raised over £8,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Gary Findlay said it had been an overwhelming success. He said: "We’ve had an amazing day, and I’m so grateful to all the teams, our friends, and the businesses who have contributed to this fantastic amount".

The Motor Neurone Disease Association’s regional fund-raiser, Amanda Devlin, spoke at the event about how the vital funds will help research and support families.