Chipping Norton golf day raises over £8,000 for motor neurone disease charity

A golf day held in Chipping Norton last week (September 29) raised an impressive £8,732 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association charity.

The day at the Cotswold Golf Club was organised by cousins Gary and Paul Findlay in honour of their friend Martin Pratley, who was recently diagnosed with the debilitating disease.

Forty-four teams took part in the 18-hole course, with over 200 friends and family joining them later for the evening fund-raising event.

The event was the 16th annual golf day organised by the family behind Findlay Construction, who have raised an incredible £85,277 for local charities over the years.

Gary Findlay said it had been an overwhelming success. He said: "We’ve had an amazing day, and I’m so grateful to all the teams, our friends, and the businesses who have contributed to this fantastic amount".