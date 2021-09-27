A Chipping Norton crew of firefighters from the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bonfire at the Enstone Industrial Estate on Saturday September 25.

On arrival the crew discovered the fire had spread to surrounding items and large metal containers.

Crews used high pressure hose reels to knock back the fire, and then concentrated on cooling the ISO containers affected. They monitored the temperature levels using a thermal imaging camera until the metal containers and contents were at a safe level.

Firefighters from the Chipping Fire Station work a fire at the Enstone Industrial Estate over the weekend (Image from the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Facebook page)

For a safe bonfire the fire service recommends that you build your bonfire at least 18 metres (60feet) away from houses, trees, hedges, fences or sheds to stop fire spread.

For more information on bonfire safety, please visit http://www.365alive.co.uk/cms/content/bonfires