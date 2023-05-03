News you can trust since 1838
Chipping Norton firefighters awarded long service and good conduct medals

Firefighters from Chipping Norton have been awarded medals for long service and good conduct at a special ceremony at Blenheim Palace.

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:51 BST

Oxfordshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Marjorie Glasgow BEM, presented five firefighters who have served Oxfordshire for a combined total of over 100 years with ‘Her Majesty, The Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct’ medals.

They are Dave Cuthbert, James Smith, Sam Cleaver, Clare Jarratt, and Harvey O'Brien.

The Chipping Norton station was also awarded Oxfordshire’s fire station of the year.

Chipping Norton firefighters, Rob MacDougall (Chief Fire Officer) – top left – with Dave Cuthbert, James Smith, Sam Cleaver, Clare Jarratt, Harvey O'Brien.Chipping Norton firefighters, Rob MacDougall (Chief Fire Officer) – top left – with Dave Cuthbert, James Smith, Sam Cleaver, Clare Jarratt, Harvey O'Brien.
Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: "It is really important to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these incredible people who have served their local communities for 20 years and more. It reflects the service's and the public’s appreciation and gratitude for their devotion to duty. Just as importantly, we recognise the efforts of our support teams, fire cadets, volunteers, and those members of the public who have also risked their own safety to save others.”

"To preside over the awards evening is a real privilege. The county council’s community safety teams are here to protect our communities, reduce harm, and save lives. The event allows us to congratulate those individuals who have reached an impressive milestone in their career or have gone that extra mile that deserves specific recognition. It is impossible to walk away from the night without an overwhelming feeling of pride and gratitude."

