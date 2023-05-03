Chipping Norton firefighters awarded long service and good conduct medals

Firefighters from Chipping Norton have been awarded medals for long service and good conduct at a special ceremony at Blenheim Palace.

Oxfordshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Marjorie Glasgow BEM, presented five firefighters who have served Oxfordshire for a combined total of over 100 years with ‘Her Majesty, The Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct’ medals.

They are Dave Cuthbert, James Smith, Sam Cleaver, Clare Jarratt, and Harvey O'Brien.

The Chipping Norton station was also awarded Oxfordshire’s fire station of the year.

Chipping Norton firefighters, Rob MacDougall (Chief Fire Officer) – top left – with Dave Cuthbert, James Smith, Sam Cleaver, Clare Jarratt, Harvey O'Brien.

Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: "It is really important to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these incredible people who have served their local communities for 20 years and more. It reflects the service's and the public’s appreciation and gratitude for their devotion to duty. Just as importantly, we recognise the efforts of our support teams, fire cadets, volunteers, and those members of the public who have also risked their own safety to save others.”

