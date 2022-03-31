Chipping Norton Choral Society is giving its first concert under its new conductor, Ben Goodall, this Saturday April 2. The concert will be in Deddington Church with the choir performing Puccini’s Messa di Gloria and Verdi’s Stabat Mater, with the Adderbury Ensemble.

Chipping Norton Choral Society, one of Oxfordshire’s most popular and oldest choral societies, is giving its first concert under its new conductor, Ben Goodall, this weekend.

The concert will be in Deddington Church with the choir performing Puccini’s Messa di Gloria and Verdi’s Stabat Mater, with the Adderbury Ensemble.

This inaugural performance conducted by Ben promises to be a thrilling evening with music which he describes as “unashamedly operatic”.

Ben Goodall is a triumphant appointment for the choral society. Aged 24 he is an exceptionally gifted singer in his own right and already an accomplished conductor, leading other groups including the new Choir Oxford, Telford Orchestra and Wyre Forest Young Voices.

Chipping Norton Choral Society, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, is the largest group of singers under Ben’s leadership, with a reputation for delivering superb concerts with world class soloists and accompanists.

The soloists for this performance are Michael Gibson, tenor and James Berry, baritone. James began his musical training as a chorister at Lichfield Cathedral, Staffordshire and was educated in Bloxham School. An award winning oratio and recital singer, James performs at events across UK and Europe including Opera North.

Ben said: “It is my absolute pleasure to lead this performance of Puccini’s Messa di Gloria and Verdi’s Stabat Mater. Anyone who enjoys the rich drama and exuberance of these famous choral works will be in for a treat.

"I’m delighted to have been selected as musical director of Chipping Norton Choral Society and honoured to take over the reins from Peter Hunt, such a respected conductor and musical leader.

"I have inherited from him a wonderful group of singers and, in addition to fine sopranos and altos, we have particularly fabulous bass and tenor sections whose joy and skill in singing the sumptuous music in these pieces will be one of the highlights of the performance.”

The concert takes place at St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church, Deddington at 7.30 this Saturday April 2.