Chipping Norton children's entertainment centre, Fairytale Farm, wins prestigious family award for excellence

Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton has been given a new award

Fairytale Farm won the category of Best Family Entertainment Centre 2021, beating shortlisted attractions from the UAE, France and UK.

The annual awards, first established in 2018, are organised by Park World Magazine, the longest established and most well known magazine for the attractions industry.

Fairytale Farm was up against four other shortlisted attractions: CLYMB Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Hall U Need (France), I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge (UK) and KidZania London (UK). The awards were announced in a virtual awards ceremony earlier today.

Nicola and Nick Laister who run Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton

Fairytale Farm owner, Nick Laister, said: "It is a great honour to be recognised by such a highly respected awards ceremony, especially given the international competition. The awards were decided by a panel of esteemed industry professionals, so it means a lot to us.

"It is a tribute to the great team of staff that operate Fairytale Farm; without them this would not have been possible. Their energy, passion and enthusiasm make Fairytale Farm such a fantastic place for families to visit."

The award is given to a family attraction that is considered to have stood out as doing something exceptional over the past 12 months and has been seen to go above and beyond their usual standards.

Mixing classic fairy tales, animals and adventure play, Fairytale Farm is a family-owned attraction, opened in 2013 by then Prime Minister David Cameron. With its exciting adventure playground, an enchanted walk with a surprise around every corner and a chance to meet our amazing animals, there is loads to see and do. It is billed as a 'sensory and learning wonderland for all the family'.