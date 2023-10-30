Chipping Norton charity group shows support for human rights by flying United Nations flag
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around eight members of the group raised the flag to coincide with United Nations Day, an annual commemorative day that remembers the official creation of the organisation 78 years ago, on October 24, 1945.
Kate Ward, from Chipping Norton Amnesty, welcomed everyone to the flag-raising event and noted that the purpose of Amnesty International and the United Nations is relevant today to promote human rights with so many wars taking place across the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also in attendance were Cllr Alex Keyser, who remembered his grandfather John Keyser, who was the Secretary of the UN shortly after its formation; and Deputy Mayor of Chipping Norton, Cllr Steve Akers, who led a minute of silence in memorial of all those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world.