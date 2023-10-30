News you can trust since 1838
Chipping Norton charity group shows support for human rights by flying United Nations flag

The Chipping Norton Amnesty International group showed its support for global peace and human rights by raising the United Nations flag above the town.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT
Around eight members of the group raised the flag to coincide with United Nations Day, an annual commemorative day that remembers the official creation of the organisation 78 years ago, on October 24, 1945.

Kate Ward, from Chipping Norton Amnesty, welcomed everyone to the flag-raising event and noted that the purpose of Amnesty International and the United Nations is relevant today to promote human rights with so many wars taking place across the world.

Also in attendance were Cllr Alex Keyser, who remembered his grandfather John Keyser, who was the Secretary of the UN shortly after its formation; and Deputy Mayor of Chipping Norton, Cllr Steve Akers, who led a minute of silence in memorial of all those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world.