The Chipping Norton Amnesty International group showed its support for global peace and human rights by raising the United Nations flag above the town.

Around eight members of the group raised the flag to coincide with United Nations Day, an annual commemorative day that remembers the official creation of the organisation 78 years ago, on October 24, 1945.

Kate Ward, from Chipping Norton Amnesty, welcomed everyone to the flag-raising event and noted that the purpose of Amnesty International and the United Nations is relevant today to promote human rights with so many wars taking place across the world.

