Chipping Norton care home - The Old Prebendal House - reopens after major refurbishment

A Chipping Norton care home - The Old Prebendal House - has reopened after a major refurbishment

The Old Prebendal House care home in Chipping Norton has now reopened after a major refurbishment project, which has seen the property refreshed over the past 12 months.

Part of the wider Old Prebendal Estate, the 37-bed residential care home now blends modern decor and high-class facilities with the unique character and homely atmosphere that the property and its surroundings are renowned for.

The refurbishments have seen all internal areas of the property enhanced with new furnishings, flooring, lighting, and decoration to help revitalise the home and complement its classic features. The majority of bedrooms include bathroom facilities that are equally practical as they are stylish. A new hairdressing and beauty salon has been introduced along with elegant dining areas both inside and out, dedicated residents’ activity area and private visitor’s lounge. New landscaping and improvements to the garden area have also be made to allow residents to enjoy the unrivalled outdoor space.

A Chipping Norton care home - The Old Prebendal House - has reopened after a major refurbishment and taken on a new director of care in Stephen Griffin