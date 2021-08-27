Chipping Norton birth centre 'temporarily' closed - expectant mums to go to Banbury or Oxford

The Cotswold Birth Centre in Chipping Norton, which has been temporarily closed because of staffing problems

The Oxford University Hospitals Trust announced that they are also cancelling all antenatal classes, tours of midwifery-led units and 'meet the midwives' events until further notice. The Wantage Maternity Unit is also affected.

The change came into effect yesterday evening at 8pm and Trust managers said it was caused by staffing problems that they are 'working hard to resolve'.

In a statemene they said: "All other low risk birth services across Oxfordshire will remain unchanged. You have Horton Midwifery-led Unit in the north of the county and Wallingford Maternity and Birthing Centre in the south.

"These run alongside community services provided by the Oxford Spires Midwifery-led Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital. At present, the Home Birth service will be maintained. The John Radcliffe Women's Centre Delivery Suite is also open as usual."

Expectant mums are asked to call their community midwife if they have concerns, or Wallingford Maternity and Birthing Centre or Oxford Spires Midwifery-led Unit out of hours.