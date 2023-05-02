Banburyshire rail passengers are warned that every Chiltern Railways train time will change when the May 2023 timetable comes into effect later this month.

This timetable update means that every train time will change from 21 May. Chiltern is urging customers to check before they travel as their usual journeys may not be the same.

"All of the changes in Chiltern’s May timetable are designed to put carriages and services where they are needed most throughout the week based on customer demand, with the aim of improving customer experience, connectivity between stations and the reliability of service,” said a spokesman.

Developed in partnership with Network Rail and other train operators, Chiltern’s new timetable builds on data-driven capacity improvements made in December 2022 while providing customers with standard departure times from each station in the off peak and evening peak.

Chiltern Railways new timetable means changes to all trains. Passengers are advised to check before they travel

The new timetable has been designed to reflect the ongoing rail recovery, changing commuter patterns and a boom in weekend leisure travel. The regular departure times throughout most of the day will improve connectivity and make train times easier for customers to remember, ensuring they can plan ahead with confidence.

Additional peak capacity has been maintained on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with further increased service frequencies in the West Midlands on key commuter routes in collaboration with West Midlands Trains.

There will be two trains per hour operating between Bicester North, Warwick and Birmingham Moor Street.

The operator has made the data-driven decision to make small reductions in service where appropriate. For example there will be small reductions in off peak services in Buckinghamshire and between London Marylebone and Aylesbury.

Chiltern Railways has seen consistent growth in customer numbers at the weekend and to meet this demand, the operator is adding extra Saturday seats to ensure that there are two trains per hour connecting Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone at the busiest times. This equates to over 2000 extra seats each way for those travelling on Saturdays.

Due to every train time on the network changing, Chiltern Railways is urging customers to triple-check their journey before they travel.