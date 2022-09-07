Chiltern Railways releases travel guidance for customers travelling to and from Leamington, Warwick and Banbury stations during strikes next week

Chiltern Railways has released travel guidance for customers travelling to and from Leamington, Warwick and Banbury stations during strikes next week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) unions are carrying out industrial action from Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 September, with days either side also affected.

On Wednesday (September 14) a small number of afternoon and late evening services have been amended or cancelled.

A Chiltern Railways mainline train. Picture supplied.

Passengers are advised to check ahead on the Chiltern Railways website http://www.chilternrailways.co.uk or app before travelling.

On Thursday (September 15) a do not travel message has been issued.

No Chiltern Railways services will be running.

On Friday (September 16) , there will be a later start to Chiltern’s services.

The start of service is anticipated to be between 9am and 10am

Customers should check the first train before they travel if they are travelling on this day.

On Saturday (September 17) there will be no Chiltern Railways services north of Banbury and services will start later and finish much earlier than usual approximately between 9am and 4pm respectively.

Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely essential. If travelling is a necessity, the service pattern will be as follows:

One train per hour Marylebone - stations to Oxford Parkway (and vice-versa) One train per hour Marylebone - stations to Banbury (and vice versa) One train per hour Marylebone - stations to Aylesbury (via High Wycombe, and vice-versa) One train per hour Aylesbury Vale Parkway - stations to Amersham (and vice-versa)

Chiltern will aim to provide an overview of the first and last services on days affected by strike action at least seven days in advance.

These will be accessible on the Chiltern Railways website/app and official strike page http://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/strike when available.

On Sunday September 18 the start of Chiltern services is anticipated to be between 9am and 10am.

Customers are again advised to check ahead on the website or app before travelling.

Due to planned engineering works on the same day, the railway will be closed between Banbury and Leamington Spa, and also between Oxford Parkway and Oxford all day.