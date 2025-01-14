Chiltern Railways gives warning about changed access to Banbury Station this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chiltern Railways has issued a notice warning about a change to access to Banbury Station this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet published on X, the rail company says that due to major engineering works planned for this Sunday, January 19, there will be no access to the front of station (West side) by car.

Passengers are asked to please use the drop off and blue badge bays on Banbury East side car park.

Chiltern apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their patience.