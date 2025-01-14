Chiltern Railways gives warning about changed access to Banbury Station this weekend

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 14th Jan 2025, 08:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Chiltern Railways has issued a notice warning about a change to access to Banbury Station this weekend.

In a tweet published on X, the rail company says that due to major engineering works planned for this Sunday, January 19, there will be no access to the front of station (West side) by car.

Passengers are asked to please use the drop off and blue badge bays on Banbury East side car park.

Chiltern apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their patience.

Related topics:Chiltern Railways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice