Chiltern Railways gives warning about changed access to Banbury Station this weekend
Chiltern Railways has issued a notice warning about a change to access to Banbury Station this weekend.
In a tweet published on X, the rail company says that due to major engineering works planned for this Sunday, January 19, there will be no access to the front of station (West side) by car.
Passengers are asked to please use the drop off and blue badge bays on Banbury East side car park.
Chiltern apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their patience.
