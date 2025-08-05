Chiltern Railways confirms new 'modern' trains will transport Banbury customers to the Midlands and London

Railway operator Chiltern Railways has confirmed today (August 5) that it will upgrade its oldest carriages with 13 new ‘modern’ ones.

Chiltern Railways will replace its fleet of ageing Mark 3s, which are almost 50 years old, with 13 new Mark 5As.

The new trains will run on recycled vegetable oil, and the carriages will contain plug sockets and USB ports at every seat, enhanced Wi-Fi and digital information screens.

They will also contain onboard air conditioning, improved luggage and bike storage, and dedicated accessible areas, including fully accessible toilets.

The new trains and carriages will be used to transport customers from spring next year.

Richard Allan, managing director of Chiltern Railways, said: “We are thrilled for our customers that we will be able to replace our oldest trains, which are nearly 50 years old, and replace them with their modern equivalent that are just six years old and provide significant improvement to their on-board experience.

“Chiltern will be renting more trains than it has today, which means we can operate additional services from the end of 2026 to help meet rising demand.

“The trains will be formed of modern carriages hauled by locomotives fuelled by recycled vegetable oil and fitted with the latest stop-start engine technology.”

Chiltern Railways hopes that by switching to recycled vegetable oil-fuelled trains, it will cut down on carbon emissions and pollutants like nitrous oxide.

Richard added: “Our 2030 vision includes a three-phase plan to modernise and decarbonise our trains.

“Phase one is underway with interior improvements to our existing diesel trains; phase two is to replace our oldest trains – today's announcement; we remain ambitious and determined to achieve phase three of our vision, which is to replace our 35-year-old diesel trains with battery-electric trains.”

The railway operator also has intentions to introduce first-class carriages on its West Midlands to London route in 2026.

Speaking about the unveiling of the new trains, Rail Minister Lord Hendy, said: “This government is putting passengers back at the heart of the 21st-century railway by investing to make journeys easier, greener, and more comfortable.

“We are continuing to support Chiltern as they develop a plan to introduce additional services into their timetable, giving people more opportunities to work, live, and socialise.

“Great British Railways will unite our railway with one mission – delivering excellent services for passengers wherever they travel, and improving connectivity, driving growth, jobs, and homes as part of the government’s plan for change.”

Local MP Sean Woodcock says he is thrilled that Banbury passengers will now have better and more comfortable journeys. He said: “I am delighted with the news that Chiltern will be rolling out new trains.

“This has been a regular complaint of constituents throughout my year and a bit in office.

“I have raised the issue in the House of Commons and directly with both the Rail Minister (Lord Hendy) and Secretary of State for Transport (Heidi Alexander). So I am pleased that this happened and that better and more comfortable journeys are imminent.”