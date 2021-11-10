Children’s lantern parade and festive film show set for Banbury town centre

A children’s lantern parade and a festive film show will launch Christmas in Banbury on Saturday November 20. (Image from Banbury Town Council and the festive film show in 2020.)

Dozens of youngsters with self-made lanterns will join marching musicians and mischievous elves in a street procession that will make its way to the Cornhill area of the Market Place.

The parade, which will start at 5pm, will herald the first showing of this year’s Christmas movie – an enchanting seasonal video that will be projected onto the Cornhill entrance to the Castle Quay shopping centre.

The film, described as a festive story with a magical feel, will be shown every day from the 20th until the end of December. It will start at dusk each day and be projected on a rolling basis until late so that passers-by who arrive near the end won’t have to wait long to see the start.

The video has been financed by Banbury Town Council and Banbury BID, who have teamed up with Castle Quay to provide a fantastic follow-up to last year’s successful and first-ever festive film show.

Castle Quay invited children to make their lanterns at a free workshop at the shopping centre on Saturday November 13 between 11am – 4pm. The workshop has now soldout.

Children can also make lanterns at home and take them to the parade.