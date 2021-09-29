Children's interactive theatre show comes to Banbury this October half term

The Cherwell Theatre Company (CTC) is set to bring a children's interactive theatre show - Pete Stays Home - to the Banbury area.

The theatre company will bring Pete Stays Home, a new interactive children’s theatre project to the Banbury area.

Following a successful, outdoor summer tour, the family-friendly production is back this October half term, making its way on stage at theatre auditoriums in Oxfordshire.

Tristan Jackson-Pate, the company’s artistic director discovered the picture book ‘Pete Stays Home’, by a Banbury based author Karra McFarlane in the first lockdown of 2020.

The book explores the theme of lockdown through the story of young bear, ‘Pete’ who has to hibernate in his cave to stay safe through the winter. He misses his grandparents, his friends and going to school.

Adapted for stage by Renata Allen, Pete Stays Home features a cast of three actor-musicians, original songs, dance and interactive storytelling and offers a wonderful early theatre experience for children.

Tristan Jackson-Pate said: “We were thrilled for the opportunity to adapt this wonderful book into an interactive, musical performance.

“The story is a brilliant way of getting children to express their feelings about lockdown without actually asking them to relive their own experiences.

"Having thoroughly enjoyed touring the local schools and performing in public spaces during the summer months, we’re extremely excited to take the show on the road, introducing this sweet, thoughtful story and its charming characters to new audiences.”

Pete Stays Home will be performing at the following venues:

October 25 - The Mill Arts Centre, Spiceball Park Rd, Banbury OX16 5QE. Performances at 11am and 2pm.

October 30 - The North Wall Arts Centre, South Parade, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7JN Performances at 11am and 2pm.