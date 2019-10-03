Children asked to design Banbury's official Xmas card

Banbury Town Council have launched a design a Christmas Card competition that will see two lucky winners help switch on this year's Christmas lights.

The competition to design Banbury’s official Christmas card has two categories; one for youngsters aged six and under and another for those aged 7 to 11.

One winning design will go on the front of the card, the other on the back.

The winning card will be sent as seasonal greeting by mayor Cllr John Colegrave to colleagues and civic dignitaries throughout Oxfordshire and neighbouring counties.

The winners will join the mayor on stage at the Christmas Lights Festival on Sunday, November 24, pressing the magic button that turns on the town’s Christmas illuminations.

Cllr Colegrave said: “I’m looking forward to judging the entries in this fun competition and discovering how imaginative young people can be.

“Switching on the Christmas lights is something the winners will remember for many years.

“They will be following in the footsteps of TV stars and local celebrities who have performed the switch-on in previous years.”

Entries should be submitted on A4 paper (portraint/upright style) on or before the closing date of October 31.

Paint, pencils, crayons or felts can be used and the design should include a Banbury feature and have a Christmas feel.

All entries should have name and address on the back with a brief description of the design. Parents or guardians should sign a sentence agreeing that their son or daughter can be photographed for inclusion in newspapers, magazines and on websites.

Post or hand-deliver your entry to: Card Comp, Banbury Town Council, Town Hall, Bridge Street, Banbury, OX16 5QB.