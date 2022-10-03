Cherwell Theatre Company launch weekly arts workshops across Banbury this month

Work created by Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 children using coloured tissue paper to create stained glass windows, displayed at the Banbury Mosque.

The new ‘Amplify’ programme aims to give voices and aspirations to the young people of Banbury regardless of their differences through a weekly on-going programme of creative workshops.

The charity, which won the 2022 Cherwell Business Award for Charity and Community Giving, was delighted to be recognised for its community work promoting inclusivity and opportunities for young people across the Cherwell district.

CTC’s outreach director and joint CEO, Nicki Stevenson, said: “Though we’ve had weekly drama workshops running at Banbury College every Monday for many years, ‘Amplify’ takes place in community settings across Banbury.

“It feels amazing to build upon pilot work we’ve undertaken with our brilliant community partners over the past couple of years”

The free weekly sessions will take place at the Banbury Mosque on Thursdays 4.45pm-5.45pm (girls group) and 6.00pm-7.00pm (boys group), Saturdays 11.00am-12.00pm, at The Hill Community Centre on Thursdays 4.00pm-5.30pm and at Let’s Play Project in Twyford on Saturdays 10.00am-11.30am.