Cherwell landlords wanted to house refugee families from Syria

Landlords from across Cherwell district are being asked to help accommodate refugee families from war-torn Syria.

There are currently eight families resettled in the district as part of the national scheme to help Syrian families – a further four families are due to be resettled by March, 2020.

John Donaldson, lead member for housing at Cherwell District Council, said: “Syria may feel very distant from day to day life in Cherwell but there is a genuine refugee crisis there and nations all over the world are helping out, including our own.

“We in Cherwell have already played a part in this and will continue to do so.

“We’re keen to hear from landlords who may wish to become involved and there are clear benefits for them in doing so. We look forward to hearing from them.”

Since 2016, the district council has assisted in the resettlement of several families working alongside Oxfordshire’s five other councils.

Cherwell district is one of many parts of the country that already has a strong track record in assisting families who have had to flee their home country, a council spokesman said.

Benefits for landlords of assisting include help with letting their property; 12 months’ rent paid in advance; a non-returnable finder’s fee of £1,000; a deposit equivalent to eight weeks rent; an opportunity to apply for home improvement grants from the council to improve or refurbish the property; ongoing advice and assistance on a range of issues including managing the tenancy, landlord’s rights and responsibilities and energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, tenants will also receive a dedicated package of support for a minimum of 12 months.

Anyone interested in making a property available to the scheme and would like further information please contact the council on 01295 753766 or 01295 227004 or email syrianrefugee.resettlement@cherwell-dc.gov.uk