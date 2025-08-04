Cherwell District Council spent £372,000 on redundancy payments in the last year – the highest amount in a decade.

Cherwell District Council spent £372,000 on its exit packages to approximately ten members of staff in 2024-25, government figures show.

Prior to this year, exit packages have ranged from £11,000 to £222,000 in the last decade, even though the approximate number of staff members who left was always 10.

The average exit payment was £53,100 per person - almost double the closest figure of £27,800 for 2021/22 when a similar number of people were made redundant.

A Cherwell District Council spokesperson said: “It’s important to point out that £239k (or 64 per cent) of the figure quoted comprises pension strain, not monies paid directly to the staff members.

“Pension strain describes lump sums the council must pay into the affected employees’ pensions when they leave and start drawing their pension earlier than expected.

“These payments are made under the rules of the Local Government Pension Scheme, and are separate from and different to the exit payments made directly to the employees.”

Staff members can take early retirement at 55 if they have been made redundant under the national rules of the Local Government Pension Scheme.

In 2021/22 the council spent £222,000 on exit packages, while in 2020/21 it spent only £11,000.

In 2017/18 it spent £165,000, £79,000 in 2016/17 and £81,000 in 2015/16.

Before this year, average exit payments per staff member ranged from £2,200 to £27,800.

The figures for intervening years have not been published to protect confidentiality in cases where only a few people were made redundant.

Oxfordshire County Council spent a record sum of £4.2 million on exit payments, amounting to an average of £65,000 per person.

Approximately 70 people left the authority in the last year.

The figures for Oxford City Council and South Oxfordshire District Council are confidential, while West Oxfordshire District Council and Vale of White Horse District Council made no redundancies or payments.

Elsewhere in the country, York Council paid £97,000 to members of staff who left in the last year. The figures showing the people who were made redundant are rounded to protect confidentiality.