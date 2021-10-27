Cherwell District Council operative cracks case of dumped builders’ waste

The employee had helped clear up builders’ waste that had been illegally disposed of on Oxford Road and Water Eaton Lane in Kidlington.

Across the two sites there was enough material to fill a small van. There was no direct evidence at either site to point to the offender, but the fly-tips included distinctive, brightly coloured bags and containers.

The keen-eyed member of staff later noticed very similar containers and waste at a residence on Cromwell Way where building work was ongoing.

A householder has been left counting the cost after a vigilant member of Cherwell District Council’s street cleansing team solved the case of two similar fly-tips. (Image from Cherwell District Council)

Following an investigation, the homeowner appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on October 8 where he admitted a duty of care offence and was ordered to pay costs totalling £338.

Cllr Dan Sames, lead member for clean and green, said: “Fly-tipping is a crime against our natural environment and the public spaces which we all have the right to enjoy, whether we live in an urban or rural part of the district.

“Anyone who is undertaking a big building job may be tempted to cut corners on cost when it comes to disposing of the waste produced. But this case serves as a stark warning that people can and will be prosecuted if they don’t make sure that the people they pay to remove their rubbish are properly licensed and disposing of it safely and legally.

“I am grateful to the alert member of staff who put two and two together and helped the council bring this prosecution.”

Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, residents have a duty of care to ensure their waste is properly disposed of. Fines of up to £1,000 can be issued to anyone found to be the owner of fly-tipped waste.

Residents should use the Environment Agency website to check if the people they want to remove their waste are licensed. People can access the public register of waste carriers by visiting this address: www.gov.uk/guidance/access-the-public-register-for-environmental-information