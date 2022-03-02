Cherwell District Council officials have called the of the launch new separate food and garden waste collection services across the area a success across.

Council officials collected 26 tonnes of food waste on Tuesday March 1, the first day of the new weekly silver caddy service. The council has distributed 69,000 of the new silver food waste caddies, rolls of liners and information leaflets to people’s homes.

So far the council has sold 31,100 subscriptions to the new paid-for garden waste service as well. The council is still encouraging people to sign up for the new paid-for garden waste service, which can be done through the following online web link: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/info/10/rubbish-and-recycling/872/payable-garden-waste-collection

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is reminding people that all bins and caddies should be placed outside the edge of their property by 7am on their collection day. They may be emptied from any time up until 5pm and, because the silver caddy is emptied by a different crew, it may be emptied at a different time of day to the other bins.

For more tips and information about the new food and garden waste services, people can visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/recycling

Cherwell District Council officials call launch of new separate food and garden waste collection services a success (Cherwell District Council image)