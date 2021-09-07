Cherwell District Council identifies homes to house Afghan families

Cherwell District Council has identified 10 properties to house families fleeing Afghanistan. (File image)

A meeting of the council’s Executive on Monday September 6 heard that the government will provide funding to help the new arrivals with accommodation and support as part of its Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy. The individuals are people who worked for the UK and risked their lives alongside British forces in Afghanistan over a number of years.

Cllr Barry Wood, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “The government has put this policy in place to help Afghan nationals who have proven over a number of years that they are true friends of the British people, risking their lives in service of the UK Armed Forces. I am pleased that Cherwell will be playing its part in helping secure their futures and giving them a warm welcome.

“As our plans develop, we will be drawing on our experience of resettling and supporting Syrian families in the private sector. We have a strong network of local partners to assist in the vital work of helping them rebuild their lives and integrating into their local communities.

“I want to be very clear that this is a distinct and separately funded area of work, which we are rightly proud to be undertaking. Our existing responsibility to help local people applying for social housing and helping anyone sleeping rough in the district will, of course, be continuing as it always has.

“It has to be remembered that these families will have been through a traumatic experience and we need to give them space and privacy over a prolonged period to adjust to their new lives and surroundings. As such we will not reveal any specific locations."

The local package of support that will be offered will include language skills, access to healthcare and education, voluntary sector support and advice, and support preparing to enter the job market.