Brian Talbot, a long-time Banbury area quiz master, presented a cheque to officials with the Alzheimer's Society charity at an event held at the Saye & Sele Arms pub in Broughton near Banbury.

While serving as quiz master Brian raised £4,250 for the Alzheimer's charity by hosting regular quiz nights at four local area pubs over the last three years.

Brian Talbot, a long-time Banbury area quiz master, presented a cheque to officials with the Alzheimer's Society charity at an event held at the Saye & Sele Arms pub in Broughton near Banbury. (pictured Brian and Sheila Talbot at centre with Tim Waters from the Alzheimer's Society and Paul Hawkins-Rowe from the Saye & Sele Arms pub)

Paul Hawkins-Rowe, who owns and runs the Saye & Sele Arms pub with his partner Gale Issitt, said: "It's a very worthwhile charity that's why we supported it for the last three years."

Brian is also hosting another quiz night with an Easter theme at The Easington on April 13.

Brian has served as a quiz master off and on over the last 40 years around the Banbury area.

He said: "I research everything. I can honestly say I've never bought a quiz on the internet.