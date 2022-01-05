Charity launched to support health and well-being of residents in south Warwickshire

The founders of Friends of Hastings HouseTop left to right: Keith Greetham, Martin Read-Jones, bottom left to right: Helen Gunton and Jill Bason. Photo supplied

A new charity has been launched to help support the health and well-being of residents in Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages.

Friends of Hastings House (FOHH) was set up by a patient, Keith Greetham, following a conversation with his doctor, to raise money to provide additional services for the patients of Hastings House in Wellesbourne.

FOHH was founded and registered as a charity in July this year and aims to support the work of the medical centre, by providing funds for equipment and services not already provided by the NHS.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea came about during the Covid lockdown period, when it was noticed that there were health and well-being needs in Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages that did not reach the threshold that required the intervention of a GP, but which if left unaddressed would deteriorate into more significant problems.

A spokesperson from the FOHH said: "The Friends have very big ambitions, the objectives in the first year are to provide funding for a mental health councillor to support young people at the medical centre one day a week, and to retain the well-being navigator service at Hastings House, as this valuable signposting and support service, currently an Orbit funded project, requires additional funding to continue."

FOHH also intends to train a skilled and suitably vetted team of local volunteers to provide pastoral support to people who may be experiencing significant life challenges as a result of things like a recent bereavement, a life-changing clinical diagnosis, acute loneliness or anything that makes them temporarily or permanently vulnerable.

The group will be looking organising regular fundraising events as well as seeking regular donations from local people and businesses.

Meet the founders of the Friends of Hastings House:

~ Keith Greetham - chair of two businesses in the technology and the events sectors, together with an automotive parts supplier based locally.

~ Martin Read-Jones - full time GP at Hastings House Medical Centre since 2004.

~ Helen Gunton - Helen was a GP at Hastings House for 25 years. Now retired, Helen joined the FOHH to continue to support the practice and staff to provide the best health, care and support for patients that is possible.

~ Jill Bason - Jill has lived in Wellesbourne for 25 years, she runs her own small independent business consultancy. She has been very involved in Wellesbourne and Walton Community Care, setting up the phone line and supporting the pharmacy and Dispensary during the pandemic.