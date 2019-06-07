Charity bringing horse racing to Banbury

The sport of Kings is coming to town courtesy of Banbury Young Homeless Project (BYHP) next week during a one night only event.

On Friday, June 14, a night of racing will be held at the Banbury United clubhouse, and will feature eight races, projected onto a large screen, with race goers able to bet on the outcome of each race.

Punters can also buy a horse or jockey in each race and if it wins you will receive a prize.

The final race will see each horse being auctioned and named by the successful bidder, with a portion of the combined bids going to the owner of the winning horse.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with a 7.00pm first race time and tickets are just £10.00 which includes a fish and chips supper prepared by Pollocks Event Catering. All proceeds are in aid of BYHP.

BYHP events co-ordinator Rachel Young said: “It promises to be a fun night out, the bar will be full swing and betting facilities will be available and we have a professional compere for the evening who will explain how the betting system works.”

Tickets can be obtained in advance from www.byhp.org.uk/race-night, by telephone on 01295 259 442 or on the door on the night.