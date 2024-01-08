Charities celebrate 18 years of Banbury advice centre founder's 'heroic contribution' to the community

Charities have spoken out to celebrate 18 years of Banburyshire Advice Centre founder's ‘heroic contribution’ to the community.

The organisations have paid tribute to Andy Willis BCAv, who has served Banbury and district for 18 years, dedicating himself to voluntary work in the community.

Mr Willis set up Banburyshire Advice Centre in 2016 and with his team of volunteers has helped thousands with a wide range of benefits and often complex problems.

He has raised over £60,000 through a mixture of grant applications and by selling his own artwork. In one year alone, Mr Willis, a graduate and former teacher, made a net gain for clients of over £51,000 through benefit advice.

Andy Willis, founder of Banburyshire Advice Centre

Many have sent messages of thanks. One said: “I cannot speak too highly of the support I received. Andy and (support worker) Joan are very thorough in their knowledge of completion of my application. We completed the form together and they even provided me with an envelope. This wonderful service survives is as a voluntary service, helping people like myself, while still fund raising. I am very grateful.”

Mr Willis’ voluntary work stretches back and includes eight years with Age UK Oxfordshire. Manager Bee Myson said: “Thanks for all you have done for our clients over the years. I can't calculate exactly how many hours you have volunteered but it must be pushing 4000, which at a rate of £12.55 ph that equates to over £50,000 of value to this organisation.

“When you factor in what benefits you have helped our clients achieve, it is quite a heroic contribution.”

Mr Willis was presented with a prestigious British Citizen Award for Services to Volunteering and Charitable Giving at the Palace of Westminster in 2019.

Mr Willis also set up a new WEA (Workers’ Educational Association) branch which ran from 2010 to 2015.

Pearl Ryall of the WEA said: “Andy is passionate about lifelong learning and committed to the ethos of the WEA. He was instrumental in setting up a new WEA branch in Banbury in 2010. Since then he has worked extremely hard to promote the WEA at a local level and has raised over £20,000 for the work of the branch from a number of sources. He has taken on most of the administrative roles within the branch, including Chair, Website Administrator, Publicity Officer and Fund Raising Officer.

"He has achieved recognition locally as winner of the Oxfordshire Volunteer Awards in 2011 and as a finalist for Mid Counties Co-operative Member awards and the website he developed has also been recognised with an award,” said Ms Ryall.

“Andy is incredibly hard working and has a professional, conscientious and sympathetic approach. He has enthusiastically embraced opportunities to train and further his own skills and knowledge, gaining a qualification in volunteering skills and management.”

Another charity, Contact the Elderly, has applauded Mr Willis’ campaigning which led to the Banbury organisation being chosen as a Halifax Giving Extra award winner.

He worked closely with Age UK and National Volunteer Support Officer Suzan Hyland to launch the Banbury group in November 2015.