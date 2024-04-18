Charities and organisations to hold event next week to bring Banbury community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event has been organised by the Banburyshire Advice Centre and is aimed at connecting residents with services or support that may benefit them.

In total, 13 organisations and charities will set up shop at Hanwell Fields Community Centre between 10.30am and 2pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Andy Willis BCAv, of the Banburyshire Advice Centre, said: “Connecting people to vital events and services in the Banbury community is so, so important.

A number of charities and organisations will be offering advice and support at next Wednesday's (April 24) event.

"There are so many charities in Banbury that offer crucial assistance to those in need, whether that be care for the elderly, assistance with welfare benefits, or career advice to healthy eating or exercising. These services need to be showcased for them to exist; that’s why we’ve set up this event so you and the charities and services attending can connect.”

Alongside the various charities that include Reducing the Risk of Domestic Abuse, Dementia Oxfordshire, and the Royal Volunteer Service, among others, there will be a number of interactive activities for people to participate in.

These kick off with a nature walk led by the Wild Banbury group at 11.30pm before representatives from Slimming World discuss healthy eating at 12pm.

This will be followed by a talk about art by the blacksmith and metal sculptor company Fire and Wind, who will also be demonstrating their crafts throughout the day.

To end the event, Banbury Tai Chi will be holding a taster session for anyone interested in trying something new or working on their martial arts skills.