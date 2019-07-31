Channel 4 video takes celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay back to his Banbury roots

A Channel 4 documentary about Gordon Ramsay's early years as a lad in Banbury follows his son Jack around the town.

The documentary shows Gordon telling his son what life was like, how hard he worked doing a newspaper round and sorting papers and how he found security in the maisonette he and his family lived in on Bretch Hill.

The film also shows Gordon describing how his tutor at the then North Oxon Technical College catering department telling him he would 'never get a distinction'.

This is a fascinating film focusing on a world famous chef and TV star's roots in our town.

