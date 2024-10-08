Chance to win a Nintendo Switch at this year's spooky Banbury Halloween Trail

By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:39 BST
Brave participants who complete this year’s Banbury Halloween Trail will have the chance to get their hands on a brand-new Nintendo Switch.

To be in with a chance of winning, people must track down 12 monsters hidden in the windows of town centre businesses.

Adventurers and families of all ages are invited to take part by completing one of the trail sheets that can be found at participating businesses or Banbury Museum.

Once all monsters have been located, participants must post their sheets in the post box located at the museum to be in the prize draw.

Banbury's Halloween Trail will run from October 19 until October 31.Banbury's Halloween Trail will run from October 19 until October 31.
Running from October 19 until October 31, the annual trail is one of the most popular events organised by the Banbury BID.

Jasmine Gilhooly of Banbury BID said: “We encourage everyone to get involved, explore our vibrant town, and enjoy the creative displays our local businesses have prepared. It’s a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween!”

For more information about the trail, visit www.banburybid.com or email [email protected]

