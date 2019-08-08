Chance meeting leads to diamond marriage

An impromptu invitation for a drink marked the beginning of a life together as a Banbury couple celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary.

Tony and Sandra Brayne were married exactly 60 years ago today (Thursday) after Tony asked Sandra for a drink after spotting her walking past.

The pair met in Adderbury and were friends for some time but romance was put on hold as Tony served in the Army for three years.

Tony said: “I was having a bit of leisure time and I was sat in the Woolpack and Sandra happened to go by. I shouted ‘hello Sandra’ and she came in and we had a drink and that was it and here we are.”

Sandra said: “It was just a case of bumping in to each other, I hadn’t seen him for a couple or so years.”

The pair met as teenagers enjoying the leisure attractions on offer.

Sandra said: “We got to go to the Winter Gardens and roller-skating and dancing. American square dancing was in then.”

The pair have spent a lot of their six decades together travelling the globe to far off lands including a VIP banquet in British Malaya.

Sandra said: “When we were in Malaya, with the Army we were entertained in a palace. We had a big banquet, it was very posh. We did a side trip to Borneo while we were there.”

After the Army Tony worked for a Banbury catering equipment manufacturer for 25 years before retiring while Sandra worked for Banbury Postiche as a water waver.

The pair will celebrate their anniversary with their sons, at Thai Orchid.

And the secret to their happy marriage? “Five a day and one of them is Bells,” said Tony.