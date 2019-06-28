Champagne only in the balloons for Gladys’ 104th birthday at Banbury care home

A Banbury care home resident was overwhelmed with joy as her family came to celebrate her 104th birthday.

Gladys Pomfret’s room at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home was filled with flowers and a huge champagne bottle balloon for her birthday on June 22 – although she joked she wished it was real!

Activity coordinator at the Bath Road care home, Lorraine Roberts, said the afternoon was a lot of fun for a lovely great-grandmother with a great sense of humour.

Gladys was born in Edgworth, Lancashire, in 1915. She worked as a dressmaker before marrying Walter Pomfret, whom she had two children with, Peter and Judith.

Gladys has lived in lots of places, including New Zealand, before finally settling in Helmdon.